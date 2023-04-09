Snowfall season 6 episode 10: Star talks ‘harrowing’ series finale

There is a new episode of Snowfall season 6 coming to FX in just one week, and this one is going to do some pretty big stuff. After all, let’s just say that it is setting the stage for the series finale.

How is this story going to be wrapped up in just two more episodes? From the outside looking in, it feels like an almost-impossible task. However, we are putting the trust in the writers and the whole creative team to deliver on what is a pretty powerful plan for the story moving forward.

To get a few more details about how the show is ending, go ahead and check out what star Amin Joseph (who played Jerome) had to say in a new interview with Variety:

The rabbit got the gun now, right? This is two episodes left. This is the wrap up. This is why you do six seasons to completion. And oftentimes we’ve seen stories where you go, “oh man, they dropped the ball.” So far through eight, we are right there. We are right there and I feel like we are going to finish strong. I feel like this audience is going to be left with a harrowing tale. We’re going to look back at the journey of a young man who like we say could choose anything in life. But he chose this and we’re going to see how that all ends. We’re going to see how the community ends up, we’re gonna see how the family ends up, we’re gonna see how our government agencies perhaps had some nefarious dealings in what happened in some of these inner cities, like South Central. We’re going to see what becomes of all of that and that was a lot to wrap up. The writers got in it, Dave Andron and our writing team, along with Walter Mosley and the FX execs. They just put together a really a really beautiful story. So, I can’t wait for audiences to watch.

Of course, we know now that this ending may not be the ending, as there is talk about a spin-off featuring Gail Bean as Wanda. That still is not 100% confirmed to be happening, but we have it in the back of our minds as we get closer to the end. (It is at least nice to know that Wanda is returning, right?)

For now, we’re getting ready for tragedy, and plenty more tears. From the very beginning, it felt like this was how the journey of Franklin Saint was destined to end.

(Photo: FX.)

