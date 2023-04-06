Snowfall season 6 episode 9 promo: Is it over for Teddy?

As we get into Snowfall season 6 episode 9 on FX next week, everything is going to hit the fan. It has to, given that there are only two more episodes before the show is over.

At the end of episode 8, it was pretty darn clear that Franklin Saint had most of what he wanted. After all, think of it as follows: He’s managed to be able to capture Teddy thanks to a complicated plan, and the character is now clinging to life. Franklin hasn’t killed him yet, and a lot of that is ultimately due to what his long-term plan is here — he wants the money. This is his way to get out of all of this and start anew. Or, maybe have that for someone.

The real interesting thing about all of this is whether or not Franklin is actually thinking that the idea of “starting anew” is really possible. Is he going to be able to do this — or, are we looking at a situation here where no matter what, he loses?

Well, it’s probably not a great way to look at this show as wins and losses — we’re not sure anyone wins. The promo for what lies ahead features police, raids, the KGB, and a general feel of tragedy. It’s hard to feel confident that anyone, save for maybe Wanda and Leon, is going to be able to get out of this.

With all of that said…

We do think there’s a good chance that Teddy and Franklin both make it to the series finale. It’s really hard to imagine a scenario here where the two characters are taken out beforehand — why in the world would they? These two have been constants the whole way through.

Teddy may not be likable, but he is an antagonist. You need that foil for most of the narrative to work.

How do you think we’re going to see everything transpire as we get further into Snowfall season 6 episode 9 on FX?

