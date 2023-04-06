Snowfall season 6 episode 9 spoilers: The last before series finale

It goes without saying at the moment, but Snowfall season 6 episode 9 next week is going to be huge. After all, this is the penultimate chapter of the story! The series finale is just a couple of weeks away and at this point, we do tend to think that we are gearing up for an ending here that is tragic, gut-wrenching, and inevitably painful. It may be somewhat derivative to say that everything is on the line, but it’s true. Almost any character could go before the end.

(Or, we should say that almost any character other than Wanda could go — based on the spin-off rumors, she likely makes it through.)

Based on where we are in the series right now, we don’t think there is any real surprise here that FX is keeping their cards close to the vest. Here’s all we can say about this episode right now — the title here is “Sacrifice,” and the synopsis below has more details:

Franklin attempts to recover his stolen money. Written by Dave Andron; directed by Ben Younger.

It’s understandable that this would be the story at this point, given that Damson Idris’ character, at least on paper, has Teddy right where he would want him. He is holding the guy prisoner! Just on the basis of that alone, it is easy to say that he is ready to make some more bold moves in the hopes of getting what he wants.

At the end of the day, though, Franklin is playing a very dangerous game — there are people Teddy works for and while Saint may have reasons for his anger, this is a powerful organization.

Also, this is a tragic, heartbreaking show. If it wasn’t, then we like to think that Jerome would still be alive.

Related – Be sure to get some more Snowfall coverage, including our take on tonight’s installment

Where do you think we are going to see this story go as we move into Snowfall season 6 episode 9 on FX?

How do you think that everything is going to tie together? Be sure to sound off now in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







