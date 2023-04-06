Snowfall season 6 episode 8: Is Teddy dead?

We’re not going to beat around the bush here as we dive into Snowfall season 6 episode 8 — instead, let’s talk about the ending. What should we make of what happened at the end of this episode?

Well, the good news right now is clear for Franklin and Gustavo — the plan when it comes to Teddy by and large worked. While it was incredibly risky, at the same time that was their best way out. They made Teddy feel like they had Saint exactly where he wanted him, and Teddy (of course) didn’t take him out right away once he had him captured.

Because of this, Gustavo was eventually about to free him and now, Teddy is the one with nowhere to go.

So what does this mean? Well, for the time being, Teddy is still alive, and we don’t think Franklin would kill him right away based on what he really wants here in the money. Yet. it is all the more clear here that getting this is going to be a tenuous and dicey proposition.

Do you know that whole saying about revenge? If you’re going to move forward with this, you may as well dig two graves. Then again, you can argue that Franklin already dug his own a rather long time ago. While he may be the main character of this story, it’s hard to envision an altogether happy ending for him at the end of all of this.

As for Teddy…

He’s doomed. No matter if he lives or dies, there is no happy ending for this guy coming. His legacy is going to be the destruction of a community for the purpose of funding a further war elsewhere. All of it is ugly and despicable, and for so much of the show he’s lacked any empathy for those he has destroyed. He may be a complicated man, but that does not make him any less of an adversary with this story.

What did you think overall about the events of Snowfall season 6 episode 8?

Do you think that Teddy is going to be gone for good? Share right away below, and remember to keep your eyes peeled for some other updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

