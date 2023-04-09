Outlander season 7: Keeping Jamie and Claire front and center?

We are closing in on being just two months away from the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz — isn’t that a cause for excitement? We know that in the relatively near future, we will start to get a lot more news on what lies ahead, whether it be posters, teasers, and a whole lot of other good stuff.

As we do get into this promotional process, there are a few different things to consider … but let’s start by wondering just how much Jamie and Claire will be in the spotlight. Are they going to be the forefront of everything once more?

The only reason we even ask this question is that over the years, we would argue that Outlander has become more of an ensemble, especially as the Frasers put down roots in what will soon become the United States of America. We think this allows for a deeper, richer story, but we also don’t tend to think that Starz is going to forget their roots. We still expect Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan to be at the center of any poster for the season 7, even if they are joined by others. Meanwhile, we also expect them to take center stage again in a teaser or a trailer.

After all, remember that big season 6 cliffhanger revolves around these two more than anyone else! We have to see if Jamie is going to be able to help Claire escape her present (and pretty terrible) predicament; he will have help in doing it, but he should be the driver of events.

We obviously know that Claire won’t spend the rest of the series behind bars, and nor will she be killed off. With that in mind, her and Jamie will continue to be cornerstones in helping to prepare for the Revolutionary War. The show has been building a long time towards this moment and now, it is just about here.

Related – Check out a new Outlander video for some behind-the-scenes fun!

What do you most expect to see from Jamie and Claire on Outlander season 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







