Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & jokes

Clearly, the folks at Starz realize that we’re having to wait a long time in order to see Outlander season 7 arrive on the air. With that, they are being rather kind in giving us some new content to dive into.

With that, why not check out a brand-new video sure to put a smile on your face — and also remind you of the fun that the cast and crew do collectively have behind the scenes?

If you head over here, you can see via the official Outlander account a quick discussion of who on the cast tells the most, and the funniest jokes. From what we gather here Richard Rankin has the largest collection of dad jokes, whereas Heughan has a great reputation for keeping it light on set. Meanwhile, Caitriona may very well be the one with the most infectious laugh.

Now, you may be wondering how a show that is often so serious can produce so much laughter, and we would argue that this makes that all the more essential. Remember that the entire cast and crew works long hours for months on end, often in locations where there is a lot of inclement weather. Just on the basis of all of this alone, it’s not going to be that hard to figure out that humor is all the more essential than it would be in any other situation.

Luckily, we do know that the cast will have at least one more chance to spend months together and have some good laughs, as the show is coming back for an eighth and final season. Unfortunately, there is no specific premiere date for some of those episodes as of yet, let alone an official start to production.

Not to get too sappy and sentimental already, but we are totally going to miss these people working together when the show is over.

