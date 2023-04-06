Outlander season 7: When to expect more part 2 news

We’ve been lucky over the past few days to get some generous news when it comes to Outlander season 7, whether it be the first batch of episode titles or even a few details all about what the future could hold. The show starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan is coming out on June 16 — there are eight episodes in the first run, and of course, it is our hope that we’ll see all of those in succession.

With all of this being said, we also do know that there is some other stuff to be excited for down the road — think in terms of an epic part 2 that will carry over into the eighth and final season. Production on these eight episodes wrapped up not all that long ago, and it goes without saying we are eager to see them, as well.

Unfortunately, we don’t exactly think that Starz is going to be rushing anything out there when it comes to news on those particular episodes, mostly because they don’t have to. Since these Outlander episodes are not coming until at least early 2024, that is going to buy them a lot of time, and we honestly think that they could be promoted almost as their own mini-season. We likely won’t see titles for these episodes until after part 1 airs, and the same goes for a teaser, trailer, or anything else.

If we’re super-lucky, maybe there will be some sort of longer tease for part 2 at around the conclusion of part 1 in the summer. If not, Starz may keep us waiting until close to the end of the year.

Would it be wonderful to get part 2 news in January or February?

In theory, absolutely! However, this is where we have to remind you that this network has been incredibly difficult to predict with some of their scripted entities for the entirety of the year so far. They have multiple shows that have been done in production for months that don’t even have premiere dates yet!

Related – Check out when you are going to see a great Outlander panel leading up to the premiere

When do you think we could get some more news when it comes to Outlander season 7 part 2?

Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments! Be sure to also stay tuned here, as we’re going to have more updates to get us through the rest of the break.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







