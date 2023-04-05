Outlander season 7: Where, when to see epic premiere panel!

One of the things that we’ve been rather blessed with when it comes to Outlander over the years is the opportunity to see the cast and producers take part in a multitude of panels. We’ve seen them everywhere from New York to San Diego Comic-Con in the past and now, we can add the ATX Television Festival to the list.

This week, it was announced that in celebration of World Outlander Day you are going to have a chance to see select cast members and producers present on June 1 to set the stage for what lies ahead. Not only that, but this will also be a chance to see an exclusive first look at what lies ahead.

There are a few different things to love about this news.

1. It’s a panel, and who doesn’t love that? It’s also nice to have something like this happen so soon to the actual June 16 premiere.

2. You’re going to be seeing the cast and creative team in Austin, which is a different locale than we’ve seen in the past. We know that for a lot of folks in the Central Time Zone, it has been rather hard for them to be able to travel to the East or West Coast.

Of course, we imagine that season 7 of the show is going to be dramatic, romantic, and everything else you’d want. It is going to pick up immediately where season 6 left off, with Jamie doing his best in order to free Claire. The story will air in two separate batches of eight episodes; there is no return date for part 2, but it is fair to guess that you will have a chance to see it at some point in the first half of 2024. (Why would Starz wait longer than that … unless they really wanted to torment us?)

