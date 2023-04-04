Outlander season 7 premiere title: Looking at ‘A Life Well Lost’

Now that we know that the Outlander season 7 premiere title is “A Life Well Lost,” why not dive into it further?

(Of course, there are some potential spoilers ahead — some of what we’re talking about comes from the source material!)

With some of the already-released season 7 episode titles, there is a little bit of uncertainty. With this one, however, not so much. The quote “A Life Well Lost” likely comes directly out of Diana Gabaldon’s A Breath of Snow and Ashes, one said by Jamie to Claire after certain events involving Tom.

Of course, it is important to remember that the literal words “a life well lost” may not appear in the episode, and this could be more of a thematic expression of the quote. It could also be tied to the greater idea of sacrifice and what that means in general. What is a worthy way to die in this particular world — or, what does someone like Jamie consider to be worthy? Also, is there a way to gain a life if you lose one? If you look at things that way, Claire lost a life when she opted to come back through the stones, only to gain something substantially greater with Jamie, and then eventually with the arrival of Roger and Brianna into the past.

It’s important to remember that the season 7 premiere was originally meant to be a part of season 6, but for a number of reasons, the final four episodes of season 6 were tacked onto season 7, which brings us to this massive 16-episode order.

Where the story deviates

Given that Outlander season 8 is going to be the final one on Starz, we do anticipate that there could be some deviations from the source material here and there — after all, it’s ending in a totally different spot! We just think that no matter what, there is going to be a good effort to maintain the soul and the spirit of the original story.

(Speaking of spirits, can we get answers as to Jamie’s ghost?)

