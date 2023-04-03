Outlander season 7 episode titles revealed; first thoughts!

This morning Starz did their best to continue the hype train for Outlander season 7 — we now have episode titles for the first half of the season! This is great when it comes to giving us something more to discuss, but also when it comes to sharing some Easter eggs from the Diana Gabaldon source material.

We’ll do our best to not get into any significant spoilers here; instead, let’s just give some quick reactions to what we’ve seen now from the premiere all the way to episode 8. (Remember, as well, that the show is going to return on Friday, June 16.)

Season 7 episode 1, “A Life Well Lost” – Well, that certainly feels ominous, doesn’t it? Whose life are we losing — or, is it about someone left behind?

(Given that this is the premiere, we’ll have a longer discussion about this soon. It is a direct quote from the books!)

Season 7 episode 2, “The Happiest Place on Earth” – We’d love to say that this is a reference to Disneyland … and it is! Once again, another book reference.

Season 7 episode 3, “Death Be Not Proud” – There is a little more of a direct reference to this title. These are the signature lines from Sonnet X as written by 17th-century poet John Donne.

Season 7 episode 4, “A Most Uncomfortable Woman” – Another book reference, and you can almost hear a character referring to Claire in such a way.

Season 7 episode 5, “Singapore” – This is probably one of the more mysterious titles that we’ve got for the first half of the season. It may be tangentially related to something from history, but that is not entirely clear.

Season 7 episode 6, “Where the Waters Meet” – It is a little easier to see a geographic or historical significance to this, as this often signifies a key point for trade.

Season 7 episode 7, “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers” – This is another one straight from the books and for TV viewers online, this could mark an even greater opportunity to get into this mythos.

Season 7 episode 8, “Turning Points” – A perfect title for the last episode before the hiatus. Go ahead and prepare for a huge cliffhanger.

Related – Get some more news on Outlander, including when we could see a season 7 trailer

What do you think about this batch of Outlander season 7 episode titles?

Do you have a favorite? Share below, and then also come back for some other updates right now that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







