Outlander season 7 trailer: When to expect it now

As so many of you know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 premiere come June 16. This is joyous news, especially when you consider that once upon a time, we really thought that the show would not be coming until a little bit later.

Now that we know this premiere date, this does bring us to the next important order of business in the trailer. What does the start date for the show mean in terms of when we see some more footage? It does at least give us confidence that over the course of the next month, there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll get it.

For some evidence, let’s put things in perspective for a moment. The official trailer for Outlander season 6 launched on January 19 of last year, around a month and a half before the episodes launched on Starz. This makes us think that come the end of this month / the start of May, they will do something similar here.

Do we expect them to release the trailer before one of their other shows or in some other roundabout “event” sort of way? Not really.

After all, remember that Starz doesn’t need to create an event for a trailer for this show — after all, this is a series that has a dedicated audience that will watch a trailer at any time during any point. We’re going to be seeing a trailer launch most likely thanks to a press release at any given moment.

What we want to see in a trailer

That isn’t complicated — Jamie and Claire together, plenty of adventure, and then also an opportunity to see these characters within the Revolutionary War. We have been building towards this moment for a rather long time, and we’re looking forward to seeing how everyone at Fraser’s Ridge and beyond reacts to this.

