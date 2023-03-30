Outlander season 7 and the busy Sam Heughan schedule ahead

There is no denying that the past few weeks have been busy for both Outlander as well as one of its biggest stars in Sam Heughan.

So what do we know at present? Well, for starters, we are going to be getting season 7 on Friday, June 16! That is the first major Sam domino to fall, and it is a big one. There is so much that the first half of this season will resolve, starting with giving some resolution to the end of the season 6 finale.

From there, we then seemingly are going to have a chance to watch Men in Kilts season 2 … right? It’s so weird in some ways to even discuss the show at this point, since there is almost a mythical quality to it. It filmed more than a year ago and yet, there is still little in the way of official news. Sam went and filmed an entire season of Outlander in the interim!

If we are to presume that Men in Kilts could air this fall, that would give the network a way to keep fans engaged between the first and second half of season 7. We know the second half is coming in 2024, and we are hoping for a winter/spring launch. The one thing that complicates ALL of the approximations that we have made so far is the oh-so-simple fact that Starz has been sitting on a lot of completed programming for a while — a result, presumably, of the split-up between them and Lionsgate.

Beyond season 7…

Here is where things get a tad more theoretical. Our feeling is that the newly announced six-episode thriller The Couple Next Door is going to film at some point before season 8 premieres, mostly because it’d make sense that there could be a good break in there between seasons. It’s also short enough that it wouldn’t cause season 8 to even be pushed back.

This would be a super-smart move for Starz to schedule things this way, since it would make that wait for the final (!) season all the easier; at least we’d be seeing Sam again on TV!

Of course, with The Couple Next Door the network is showing that they want to keep working with Heughan as long as possible. We’ll have to wait and see if some other projects pop up in due time.

