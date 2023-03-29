Outlander star Sam Heughan, Poldark alum set for new Starz show

Even though Outlander season 8 may be the final one at Starz, one thing is abundantly clear: The network is still in the Sam Heughan business.

Today, the network confirmed that they are collaborating with British broadcaster Channel 4 on The Couple Next Door, described as a “deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires.”

There are a ton of familiar faces across the board with this six-episode project, including How I Met Your Murder alum Alfred Enoch and Eleanor Tomlinson, who you likely know as Demelza from Poldark. The official logline gives you a good sense of what to expect here from start to finish:

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw). Sam Heughan heads up the cast as Danny who shares a passionate night with Evie, his beautiful but troubled neighbor.

Now, why not check out some statements from some of the stars?

Sam Heughan – “l’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my STARZ family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.”

Eleanor Tomlinson – “Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries.”

As Sam notes, this is his third project with the network — Outlander season 7 is premiering this summer, and there is still no confirmed air date for Men in Kilts season 2. Let’s hope for more info on that soon, shall we?

In a final statement…

Here is what Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, had to say:

“Sam has truly found his home at STARZ as he continues to shine on our slate … This marks our third series with the brilliant actor and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series.”

What are you excited to see from Sam Heughan at Starz, whether it be Outlander or The Couple Next Door?

