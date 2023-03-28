Outlander season 7 premiere: The impact of the Friday move

In case you missed the recent news, Outlander season 7 is going to premiere slightly earlier than expected — and on Fridays, no less! This is a big change for what has previously been a Sunday staple, and it does lead us to the next question: Why is this happening?

It certainly goes without saying that there is going to be a considerable amount of confusion anytime you see a change like this, but this move to Fridays actually has more to do with Starz itself than anything with the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series.

Here is a little bit more of what we are talking about here. Over the past twelve months, we have seen the network significantly shift their programming strategy. Rather than just try to capture viewers’ attention on a given night, they are working to conquer an entire weekend. The recognize that linear television is in some ways a thing of the past, and by moving to Fridays they can gain more Saturday viewing and avoid a more competitive day. Remember that Sundays do tend to have big releases from HBO, plus a lot of sporting events and new episodes of broadcast favorites.

We don’t expect for a show like Outlander that the shift is going to have a big impact on viewership one way or another. It already has a dedicated viewership, and while it may accumulate a few new viewers here and there, that is something that would happen regardless of if it was on Fridays or Sundays.

The most important priority for Starz

Deliver some awesome episodes! That is going to be infinitely more important than things such as when the story comes on the air. There are only two seasons left, so this is really going to be all about them figuring out the best way to say goodbye to a truly awesome and meaningful story. If you’re the producers, you have to focus on that more than anything on the network end.

Related – Check out some more behind-the-scenes Outlander fun with Heughan and Balfe right now

What do you think about Outlander season 7 moving to Friday nights?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







