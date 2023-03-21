Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & Catchphrase

At this point, we tend to think that the folks at Starz are well-aware that we are going to be waiting a while to see Outlander season 7. The show is coming back in summer, and we don’t think that anyone is deviating on that.

Yet, to help tide us over, the network is doing something that they have done a rather good job at in the past: Creating some fun videos featuring the cast that are sure to put a smile on our face. The latest one puts Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the center of it as the two engage in a really silly game of Catchphrase. You probably know already what the general gist of this is, as one person has to make some guesses based on the clues the other person gives.

If you are coming into this video expecting some large amount of spoilers, there’s a good chance that you’re going to be disappointed. After all, the network isn’t giving all that much away when it comes to that right now! Yet, we do think that there’s still some great stuff that they will share eventually … probably once we get into the spring. We have said this for a while, but the most likely scenario for the show is that we see it back at some point in either July or August. If it is the latter, we could get a premiere date and potentially a teaser in April / early May.

No matter when certain announcements are made regarding the future, we have a hard time thinking that this is the last time you’ll see some video content with Sam and Caitriona. We know that Starz tends to stockpile some of this stuff in advance, so there could be a little bit more on the way as we inch towards a big return.

You can watch the full Catchphrase video right now over at the link here.

