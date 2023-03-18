Outlander season 7 premiere date and teaser expectations

Given how long it has been since the season 6 finale, there is a lot to hope for when it comes to Outlander season 7. Also, high hopes for how Starz is going to reveal certain things about it.

Let’s go ahead and make one thing abundantly clear at this point — this is a network that has every reason in the known world to go big when it comes to promoting the next big chapter of the story. Why in the world wouldn’t they? Just consider a few different things here. Not only is season 7 a whopping 16 episodes long, but there is also the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel coming at some point down the road. Then, there is an eighth and final season.

With all of this in mind, we don’t think that Starz is going to release just a premiere date when they start hyping up the show’s future. We wouldn’t be shocked if we get this alongside some other material, as well. Take, for example, some sort of official teaser for what’s coming up next.

So just how much can you realistically expect the network to give away? It would of course be rather awesome if we got some minute-long clip, but that is probably a little ambitious. Yet, don’t be surprised if we get a thirty-second teaser that shows the larger conflict ahead (the Revolutionary War) alongside the quest for Jamie Fraser directly set up by the end of the season 6 finale — freeing Claire at all costs. We do think there’s a certain predictability to that story (there has to be), and that’s why Starz is probably okay to hype that.

What if we don’t get a teaser right away?

Then we certainly think we’ll see an official key art. After all, it would feel almost foolish for Starz to not roll out the welcome wagon for season 7 in a big way. Not only does it help Outlander, but it also can be an asset to a lot of their other upcoming shows. This could be a really busy next few months for them!

Related – Check out even more news on Outlander now, including other scoop on what’s ahead

What sort of big rollout should you expect for Outlander season 7 at Starz?

Give us your thoughts and teaser expectations below! Once you do, remember to also stay tuned here for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







