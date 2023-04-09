When Calls the Heart season 10: More Elizabeth, Lucas hopes

We’ve noted this before, but there is a chance we’re entering a great week for When Calls the Heart news. Remember that Erin Krakow has a new movie coming on the Hallmark Channel and as a result of that, let’s cross our fingers and hope for some new teases.

We don’t think that it is any surprise at this point that Elizabeth and Lucas will be at the forefront of a lot of them. They are engaged! Also, Erin Krakow is both the star of the show as well as an executive producer. We’re all invested in this character’s journey and we tend to think this relationship will be prioritized pretty early on.

Now that these two have made it to this important place in their relationship, there is room to ask some really important questions. Take, for example, how they are going to fit better into one another’s lives. We want to see even more integration there, but also the rest of Hope Valley further reacting to the two of them as a couple. Some changes could be subtle, whereas others a little bit more substantial. The door is open to even more dynamics for the two characters to explore.

Of course, it does also feel rather inevitable that we are building towards some sort of wedding featuring these two characters, even if it is probably not going to happen until at least the finale, if not later. You can explore the planning process for sure, but we hope the writers give them plenty of other material to work with, as well. It is important to remember that life doesn’t stop just because you are getting married, and that should be reflected in the overall story.

In general, let’s just continue to hope that the cast and crew have some opportunities to show various wrinkles of who these characters are, whether it be through character interactions or workplace challenges. There is a chance for this to be the strongest season for Lucas and Elizabeth yet.

What do you most want to see for Elizabeth and Lucas during When Calls the Heart season 10?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

