When Calls the Heart season 10: A major event ahead!

We recognize that the season 10 premiere of When Calls the Heart is set for much later than expected in July, and that is a lot to take in. With that being said, there are at least a few other things here to report!

Of course, if you did not know already, there is already a season 11 confirmed at Hallmark Channel. Beyond just that, this week it was confirmed that a Hearties Family Reunion is officially happening in Vancouver, which is where the hit show films. Here is some of what we can share, via Instagram, about what is coming up:

SAVE THE DATE for the next Hearties Family Reunion, coming September 22-24, 2023!!!! We’re delighted to celebrate with you again in Vancouver.

The HeartiesFamilyReunion.com website is under construction and will return soon—with the plan for us to “come together” in our shared excitement and community. This will be your one stop shop for all things #HFR2023!

What is great to know in advance here

For starters, we’re just happy to see that there is a chance for a lot of Hearties to come together, given that this show does have one of the most passionate communities out of any there are out there. Beyond just that, we’re also happy that this is happening right in the middle of season 10 airing.

Meanwhile, season 11 production for Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast should be happening at that time — or at least we tend to think that is the case, so long as the schedule aligns in a similar way to what we’ve seen in the past.

There is still a lot of information to come, but we tend to think that once we get a little bit further into the spring, there is going to be room for SO many more announcements on the future of the show.

