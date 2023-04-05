When Calls the Heart season 10: What will we learn this month?

If you are excited to see When Calls the Heart season 10 on Hallmark Channel down the road, you probably know you are far from alone. This is so much to be excited about when it comes to the show’s future! The new season is set to premiere on Sunday, July 30.

So even though we are still a solid 90+ days away from seeing the first episode arrive on the air, we do still have a fair share of questions. Take, for starters, how it is going to be promoted, and also whether or not we’ll learn anything else over the course of the month.

Will Hallmark Channel give us a new When Calls the Heart teaser? What about a trailer for some other great stuff within this world? Well, it would be nice to see some of this, but we also consider this, at least for now, to be somewhat of a pipe dream. There is no real reason for the network to hurry along sharing some details at this point, unless they just want to put some sort of promo on during their new series Ride.

If you were not aware already, we do personally think that a full trailer could come alongside the finale for Ride a little later in the spring. That’s at least what makes the most sense.

What is, at least for now, the best thing to hope for?

Well, let’s go ahead and put that in the most frank of terms: Just a couple of quotes from Erin Krakow as to what lies ahead. As some of you may know at this point, the star / executive producer does have a new Hallmark original movie coming out next weekend, and there is likely going to be a promotional tour ahead that gives you at least a few hints as to what lies ahead.

What do you think we could learn about When Calls the Heart season 10 over the course of the month?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

