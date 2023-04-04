When Calls the Heart season 10: The next chance for news

As so many of you know at this point, we are eager to get news on When Calls the Heart season 10 at virtually whatever chance we possibly can. Of course, being able to get said news is not always an easy thing to do, and for one simple reason: The show is not back on the Hallmark Channel until Sunday, July 30. The cable network is understandably not in much of a hurry to rush anything along, even if it would be great for us to get some other insight sooner rather than later.

Luckily, we will at least say this: There could be a chance to hear from Erin Krakow in the relatively near future.

Just this past week, we had a chance to hear from Chris McNally (Lucas) thanks to a red-carpet premiere for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Now, a similar chance could be coming for Krakow, who plays Elizabeth and is also an executive producer. For those of you who are not aware, she has an upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie titled The Wedding Cottage coming out on April 15. That means that there will be some sort of promotional tour over the next week and a half — don’t you think she is going to be asked about her hit show?

It probably goes without saying, but there is only so much that Erin can understandably say at the moment, so many months away from When Calls the Heart coming out. Yet, we could get a tease or two about Elizabeth, Lucas, and Hope Valley as a whole.

On paper, it does feel like season 10 is going to be one that features some massive changes for Hope Valley across the board. Just remember that Elizabeth and Lucas are going to be getting married, Rosemary and Lee are set to become parents, and rapid changes in technology could be altering the landscape of the town.

No matter what happens within the story, we do think the tone and the substance of When Calls the Heart will remain the same — with that being said, there are some avenues for growth and for complications along the way.

