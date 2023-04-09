Is East New York new tonight on CBS — or, are we in a situation where we are going to see it off the air for Easter Sunday?

Of course, we’re in a spot where we’d love to have more of the series as soon as humanly possible, especially when you consider the fact that the series was also off the air last week for the CMT Music Awards. Why wouldn’t we want more?

Unfortunately, here is where we have to come in with the not-so-great news that there is, in fact, no installment in a matter of hours and we have to wait one more week for it to be back. The title for what’s coming up is “In the Bag” and below, you can get a few more details all about what you can expect to see:

“In the Bag” – The 7-4’s investigation into a violent home invasion leads them to question one of their own. Also, Morales contends with a situation at her son’s school, and Haywood is forced to confront her father’s past, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, April 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

How much more is left?

Will, there are a small handful of episodes to come after this one wraps, and of course within those we hope to learn more about both Haywood and the rest of the main characters.

Once we get to the finale, that’s where some of our personal anxiety could start to rise to yet another level. After all, we still don’t know if there is going to be another season! We’d like one of course, but we do still have more questions all about that.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to East New York season 1 episode 18 over at CBS?

Are you sad that the show is still off the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

