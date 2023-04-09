East New York season 2: Will it be renewed, canceled at CBS?

With us slowly starting to approach the finale, where do things stand when it comes to an East New York season 2 at CBS?

Of course, it goes without saying that there is a lot that the network has to figure out when it comes to the police drama, especially since at the time of this writing, nothing has been made official. Things still could go either way with East New York, even if you would think that on paper, the show has a pretty good chance.

After all, just consider the show’s overall success so far! Why wouldn’t you think that this is coming back for more? We are talking here about a series currently averaging a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also more than 5 million viewers a week; these are numbers that most networks would be thrilled with!

However, this is where we remind you that the television industry can be rather complicated, and this is where we present you with a little bit of evidence that this is very much the case here.

Ownership – Because CBS does not fully own East New York, there are many more boxes that need to be checked off when it comes to determining whether or not it will be coming back for another season. Think here along the lines of licensing, streaming, and a whole lot more. These complicated agreements have doomed other shows over the years; heck, it is one of the main reasons why Magnum PI was canceled last year before NBC swept in and saved it.

Expectations – CBS sets a pretty high bar for Sunday nights, especially since in the fall, they often have the benefit of an NFL lead-in. They want to see shows that not only do well, but can serve as solid lead-ins for what else is happening later on at night.

Where things currently stand

For now, we would say that we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to see more East New York down the road, though it is hardly a sure thing. The biggest thing it may have going for it is that with NCIS: Los Angeles ending this spring, it could be slotted into the 10:00 p.m. timeslot — on paper, it feels like it could work well there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an East New York season 2 over at CBS?

Are you confident at all? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series.

