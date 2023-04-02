Is East New York new tonight over on CBS? You are eager to get something more on season 1 episode 18, we are more than happy to help!

Unfortunately, we do have to start off here by sharing some news we wish we did not have to report: There is no new installment on the network tonight. As a matter of fact, the same goes for next week, as well. The plan here is for the show to come back when we get around to Sunday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So what is the reason for this hiatus? Well tonight, the aforementioned network is broadcasting the CMT Music Awards and after that, you are going to be waiting thanks in part to a desire to have as much of the show on as possible during May sweeps. This is when things matter the most from an ad revenue point of view, and the next several episodes could be pivotal when it comes to determining whether or not this show gets a season 2.

It goes without saying that if you are reading this article, you probably want more of the police drama down the road. Whether or not that actually happens, though, is an entirely different story. The best thing that you can do is either watch live, or do so on Paramount+ not too long after each episode wraps.

So what can we go ahead and do to set the stage for what’s next? Well, it begins by sharing the full East New York season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“In the Bag” – The 7-4’s investigation into a violent home invasion leads them to question one of their own. Also, Morales contends with a situation at her son’s school, and Haywood is forced to confront her father’s past, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, April 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

