Blue Bloods season 13: Do we need more Danny, Baez clarity?

As we get closer to the end of Blue Bloods season 13, is it time for the show to have a larger conversation with Danny and Baez?

If you are to ask most fans of the CBS show, we would imagine that a good percentage of them would say that they are rooting for Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters to end up together. They have a clear emotional connection, they care about each other, and there have even been a few brief moments and actions that suggest that there could be something here.

However, there is also a larger issue coursing behind the scenes of all of this: Showrunner Kevin Wade’s own reluctance to fully go there. We’ve heard him speak on this in the past, and we imagine that there are a couple of concerns that come with such a pairing.

1. The feeling that Blue Bloods is repeating itself too much. They already had one pair of partners in Jamie and Eddie get together, so is it unrealistic if they do something similar here? That’s what they may be thinking, at least.

2. The fear that pairing these two up is going to cause them to be separated at work, which is something that did eventually happen to Jamie and Eddie, as well. A part of what makes Danny and Baez work is seeing them together solving crimes and if one of them is transferred, that makes it where we may not see Baez as much. She’s not a core Reagan, and the show has a ton of characters as-is.

Could potential feelings still be addressed?

It’s certainly possible, and you can find a way to do this in a way where they choose a partnership over a relationship for now. Or, you could save it for a potential final season — that way, you don’t ever have to see the two in a spot where they are not together.

Do you think that Danny and Baez need to be addressed more on Blue Bloods season 13, or down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

