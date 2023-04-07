Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 return date for Tom Selleck, cast

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 return date? We don’t blame you at all if you’re excited! There is still a good bit to go this season, even if we are so much closer to the end than the beginning.

First, let’s get into the bad news: There is another hiatus coming up. At least it’s a shorter hiatus than what we’ve seen as of late? That could be considered a small, silver lining at present. While there is no new episode of the Donnie Wahlberg -Tom Selleck series next week, it does appear as though Blue Bloods will be coming back for more on Friday, April 21. That is the same date that both Fire Country and SWAT are also returning with new episodes.

At present, CBS has unfortunately not shared a title for this episode, or any official details on what lies ahead. (That’s a little bit frustrating, given that the other Friday-night shows already have synopses for their episodes on the 21st.)

How many episodes are left? It looks like there are going to be 21 this season, based on the May 19 finale date and then also how many episodes the other shows have. We know that there have been some seasons in the past with 22, but we’re not going to be mad about this number.

What are we hoping to see?

Well, at some point before this Blue Bloods season winds down it would be nice to get a better since of what’s happening with Erin and the DA election! Many other stories are being slow-played over time, not that we think this is some huge stunner to people out there. Traditionally, this show takes their time with the few long-form stories that it has, and the rest are procedural.

Odds are, we’ll get details on episode 18 over the next week; we’ll keep our eyes peeled as info comes out.

