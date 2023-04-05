Blue Bloods season 13 filming wraps; Donnie Wahlberg’s speech!

As we wait for a new Blue Bloods season 13 episode to arrive on CBS later this week, why not share some big news? This week, production officially wrapped on this batch of episodes.

Of course, closing up production for any season is something worthy of celebration, but this many years in it has to be all the more special. It was only recently that we learned that a season 14 renewal was official, and that keeps this from being that super-weird potential-goodbye that comes with a show that has an uncertain future.

In a post over on Instagram, Donnie Wahlberg not only confirmed that he is done with filming for the spring, but he also gave a little bit of a speech! Here is a part of the caption that he shared along with the image:

…I can’t tell you all how fortunate I am to work with such an amazing cast & crew, nor can I ever properly express my gratitude to them and to all of you — our loyal fans & viewers! I can, however, promise to keep working my ass off to show you how incredibly thankful I am for this most wonderful opportunity to be welcomed into your homes (with my TV family) each week, to be part of your lives and to have you as part of mine — and to be so blessed to do what I love to do everyday. Thank you! On to Season 14! See you in July! Let’s go!

So what’s coming the rest of the season?

Well, let’s just say that there will be more action, drama, and super-intense situations. Plus, some returning guest stars. Danny and Baez are one of the most-popular duos in the whole cast, so we’re sure some great stuff is coming their way.

Related – Check out more news on Blue Bloods, including the return of Peter Hermann for the finale!

Are you glad that Donnie Wahlberg is done filming Blue Bloods season 13?

What do you think we’ll see from Danny Reagan the rest of the way? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







