Blue Bloods season 13: Donnie Wahlberg on big Danny, Baez story

We know that there is a lot of big stuff to be excited about when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 down the road — especially for Danny and Baez!

Let’s face it — we all know just how popular these two characters are. They have a genuine bond and a great professional relationship. We’re well aware that a lot of people would like to see things evolve into something more and maybe at some point down the road, that can happen — we’re just not at that point as of yet. (First, we have to get the showrunner to change his mind, since he seems reluctant to “go there” with these two.)

For now, here is at least some of what we can say — the upcoming May 12 episode is going to test both of these characters in a huge way. For more on that, here is what Donnie Wahlberg himself had to say to TV Insider:

The [May 12] episode is really intense for the partners. A perp Baez arrested wants revenge and Danny goes all out to protect her and her new baby. There’s a dinner and some drinks involved and maybe a sleepover. It’s going to really show how important Danny and Baez are to each other. Marisa and I chose to play up a lot more vulnerability than we have typically done in the past. The audience is going to love it!

Does this sound exciting to anyone else? These are certainly some of the stories that we’d like to see close to the end of the season, largely due to the fact that we want these characters to evolve from one season to the next. Since we know that there is a season 14 coming down the road, that could allow us a chance to see even more great stuff for the two of them. Even if there is no romantic relationship ahead, there could at least be a chance for a deeper bond. That’s something well worth considering.

What do you want to see from Danny and Baez through the rest of Blue Bloods season 13?

