Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: A Nate ‘betrayal’ ahead?

Tuesday night will mark the debut of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 on Apple TV+ — and are some hard times ahead for Nate Shelley?

Well, let’s just say that there is a chance that we’re going to see this character find himself both deeply conflicted and personally hurt. It may not happen in this particular episode, but more seeds could be sewn. Remember that this is a character who wants nothing more than to feel loved and respected — he needs to think that someone cares about him! Rupert is offering him some of that … at least for now. The unfortunate thing is that when the dust really settles, this is a recipe for disaster. We know who Rupert is, but Nate may not be able to see that at present.

If you want to get a sense as to where the character’s mindset is now, and also where things could be coming, just take a look at what Nick Mohammed had to say to TV Guide:

“Nate, particularly in Episode 4, actually almost finds a father figure in Rupert by the end, and feels like that might be what he needs ,,, But their relationship is complicated by the fact that, well, Rupert’s a complete narcissist … Nate is really a pawn in [Rupert’s plans], and so I think we’re going to see Nate get burned at some point.

“…At this stage, Nate is seduced by what Rupert seems to embody—the power, the glamour, the fancy cars, and so on. But I think what Nate has to realize is that those things are very short-lived.”

Will he get there eventually?

We tend to think so, as the character is going to eventually realize that none of these things are actually going to by him what he wants in real happiness. He’s still going to be alone at the end of the day, and will have pushed away people who really care about him.

It is possible some sort of redemption arc is ahead for this character, but it has to be realistic. Nate’s problems are not the sort that can go away in the blink of an eye.

How do you think the story is going to unfold for Nate on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 and beyond?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

