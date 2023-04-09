Saturday Night Live: Jafar (Bowen Yang) talks Disney, Florida

We anticipated that we would be seeing a memorable character during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, but Bowen Yang as Jafar? This was a sketch we didn’t know we needed, but it also was pretty darn perfect.

Who else thought we needed to hear from a signature Disney villain to discuss the war between the company and Ron DeSantis in Florida? The funniest thing was learning that DeSantis apparently got married at Disney World, the same place he’s stoked the fires of over the past little while.

So where does this rank among some of the other great characters Yang has played over the years? That’s a great question, mostly because we’ve seen so many good ones over the years. The iceberg from Titanic is probably going to remain a favorite for a lot of people out there, but this one probably has potential to go viral or at least close to it. Also, don’t forget that he’s also played a Chinese spy balloon! These are great little one-offs, and Yang also has some great recurring ones like trade representative Chen Biao.

We suppose that whether or not we see another version of this sketch down the road is going to be based almost entirely on how long DeSantis continues to get into it with Disney — we’re sure that there are some other iconic villains that can be conjured up here and there.

Also tonight, we also saw Punkie Johnson appear as LSU basketball star Angel Reese. The coolest thing about this one is mostly that people are talking about women’s basketball in a way that they weren’t before. We say this as someone who certainly watched more of the NCAA Tournament than ever before this year.

What did you think about Bowen Yang as Jafar on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

Where do you think that this ranks among all of his various Weekend Update characters, and do you think we’ll see him again? Be sure to share right now in the comments!

