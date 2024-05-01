Walker season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Matt Barr returns

As you work to get yourselves prepared for Walker season 4 episode 6 on The CW next week, what all can we say about the story?

Well, it feels like it is best t start off here with the welcome return of a familiar face: Matt Barr is on his way back! He’s appeared here and there on the show, and he certainly was a big part of Walker: Independence in the time in which it was on the air.

Below, you can check out some more Walker season 4 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

FINDING OUR WAY BACK; MATT BARR GUEST STARS – Walker (Jared Padalecki), Trey (Jeff Pierre) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) prepare for what Captain James (Coby Bell) has in store for them at HQ. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) start to put some pieces together. Lastly, Walker makes plans for his future and Liam (Keegan Allen) questions his brother’s motives. Also starring, Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Miller (#406). Original airdate 5/8/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond what is happening this season…

Is there still a lot to look forward to here long-term? There is no confirmation as of yet as to whether or not there is going to be a season 5, and we know that there are questions in general all around what’s going to happen at The CW. This is a network that has spent the better part of the past few years in cost-cutting mode and at this point, they do not have that many singular US productions left. There’s a good chance that we’ll learn about this show’s season 5 fate by the end of the month, so viewership counts here now perhaps more so than ever.

