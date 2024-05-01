Is Not Dead Yet new tonight on ABC, May 1, 2024?

Is Not Dead Yet new tonight on ABC? Given the fact that both The Conners and Abbott Elementary are still around, it makes sense to want more of the Gina Rodriguez comedy.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of bad news — it’s not going to happen. Or, at the very least, it is not going to happen in the near future. Last week was the season 2 finale and with that, we are waiting to see if a Not Dead Yet season 3 happens or not.

Is there a solid chance at it? Sure, but it is also far from a guarantee. A lot of the show’s future may depend heavily on what ABC wants to do with their comedy lineup moving forward. Do they still want to do two hours every Wednesday, or are they going to reduce it to one?

In general, what is great about a show like Not Dead Yet is that you do have a lot of unlimited potential with it, but it mostly just comes down to whether or not you still see the financial value in it if you are the network. We hate that television is such a cynical business, but this is the place we are with a lot of it. Unfortunately, shows just don’t last anywhere near as long as you would like for them to in theory a lot of the time.

If you do want to see a season 3 stick around, the best advice that we can offer here is simply this: Keep streaming the show online! Every viewer is important when it comes to keeping a show like this around.

One way or another, we should know what the future holds soon — it would be a shock if things are not decided by the time we get around to the middle of the month.

Are you still hoping that a Not Dead Yet season 3 is going to happen?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

