The Blacklist season 10 episode 8: Who is the Troll Farmer?

The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 is coming to NBC next week and in this one, prepare for a blast from the past in the Troll Farmer.

So … who is the Troll Farmer? If you haven’t seen season 3 or haven’t in a good while, he was a Blacklister who was responsible for helping Liz and Reddington get out of Washington DC. After that fact, James Spader’s character ended up turning him over to the FBI as a thank-you for allowing them to get away.

Of course, we’ve known for a while that the Troll Farmer would be turning up again, as Wujing first referenced him a week ago. Now, he’ll play a pretty significant role in not the next episode, but in the week after, as well.

Below, you can see the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 (“The Troll Farmer, Part 2”) synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

04/16/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The Task Force investigates a series of social media conspiracies that simulate dangerous public attacks. When a top-secret government program is stolen, the team works to uncover the Troll Farmer’s involvement. TV-14

What lies ahead after this?

Well, let’s just say that moving forward, there is also going to be a Troll Farmer, Part 3 episode. Is this going to be the grand finale for this character? Well, we’ll have to wait and see. There are still a lot of episodes left this season — remember, this final batch still has 22! Let’s hope for a lot of drama moving forward — and also some answers!

Are we going to learn Reddington’s identity? We so hope so, since we’ve been left lingering on that for a really long time. The same goes for Reddington’s sickness and about four or five other things that we’ve been left to wonder about for a really long time.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 8?

(Photo: NBC.)

