The Blacklist season 10: What Reddington should fear

This weekend is going to bring The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 to NBC, and of course we’re excited for that!

Yet, it’s clear that this season is somewhat polarizing for a few different reasons. Most notably, we’re talking here about a lack of real forward motion with the Wujing story. We know what he wants in exposing Reddington’s FBI agreement, but is there enough stakes in all of this? Even if Wujing can prove it, what does this really mean for him? We do think that James Spader’s character does care about his legacy, but perhaps more than than that, he cares about his secrets.

It’s with that in mind that we should really dive more into what Reddington should be really worried about right now: The idea that a majoir part of his past could be exposed for the world to see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

What we’re expecting from Wujing at the moment is pretty simple: He’s going to keep digging into Reddington to try to get information on a wide array of things. One that we expect will be front and center here is rather simple: His past, and his identity. We know that the character has hidden a lot of this rather effectively, but what if the Big Bad at present stumbles upon something?

This is why Reddington should be worried here about Wujing — the longer that he decides to leave this character alive, the more that he runs a risk that some of these things could get blown out into the open. It’s possible that he’ll be able to avoid anything coming out that is incredibly harmful to him, but we do tend to think that certain secrets will get exposed at some point. Are we really going to see this show end without any other reveals? That just feels unlikely.

Now, of course, the big question is when some of these reveals could actually happen.

Related – Be sure to get some other information now all about the next episode!

Do you think that Reddington should be worried about his identity moving into The Blacklist season 10?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







