The Blacklist season 10 episode 7: Is Herbie joining Task Force?

Is the Task Force on The Blacklist season 10 about to have a new member, and is it Herbie? We can’t go that far and yet, it does appear as though the character will be down in the Post Office for this weekend’s “The Freelancer, Part 2.”

This week, the folks at NBC shared some first-look images for this upcoming episode, and one of the top stories at the time of this writing has to be the chance to see Alex Brightman’s character down in the Post Office alongside the likes of Dembe, Cooper, Siya, and Ressler. It would be pretty crazy if he did get more involved, given that technically, they already have a former member of Reddington’s crew working for the FBI.

Of course, it’s certainly possible that Herbie is just a consultant of sorts at this point given his forensic know-how — it’s similar in a way to how they relied on Tadashi earlier this season without Aram around. (We’re still hoping Amir Arison comes back again before the series finale.)

What could Herbie help with?

If nothing else, he could prove a little bit useful in unraveling the latest mystery around the Freelancer. The iconic season 1 Blacklister is going to be back here with a big story that will likely put some people in danger.

Just remember for a moment what the Freelancer is really known for — staging huge mass-casualty events in order to mask the death of one or two people. It certainly means that we could be set for a more high-stakes story than what we’ve seen over the past few episodes. The show has felt very low-budget at times in this final season, and we do want to see things escalate before we get into the month of May.

How do you think we’re going to see Herbie be involved on The Blacklist season 10 episode 7?

