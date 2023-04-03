The Blacklist season 10 episode 7: Reddington’s next move

As we prepare ourselves to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 on NBC in a matter of days, there is a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, there are a few different things to consider when it comes to Raymond Reddington’s next big play. First and foremost, remember the fact that Robert Vesco is dead — it was only a matter of time since he was found out as a double agent. Now, there is yet another ally of Reddington who is gone. Liz is dead, Marvin and Mr. Kaplan flipped before dying, Dembe is with the FBI, and Weecha and Mierce are just off in the wind somewhere.

So where is this character going to go moving forward? We don’t think that he suddenly going to be able to find some some allies. He’s a loner at this point, hoping to not get anyone else caught in the crossfire.

While this may be one of the most aloof versions of James Spader’s character we’ve seen so far, we still don’t think that he is going to go down without a fight. For most of the season, we’ve been reminded in various previews that Reddington is prepared for death — but that doesn’t mean he wants to die just yet. Trying to take on Wujing is going to be his top priority for now, and after that? We’ll just have to wait and see. The further we get into this season, and the more mysterious things become. A lot of that is just due to the super-secret way that this show is produced.

In the end, let’s just hope that what we see moving forward really matches the level of what we saw last night — one of the best episodes this season.

