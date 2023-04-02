The Blacklist season 10 episode 7: Stopping the Freelancer (again)

Next week on The Blacklist season 10 episode 7, you are going to see a story that in some ways, is rather familiar. How can it not be, when you have the Freelancer at the center of the story?

After coming back in season 8, one of the OG Blacklisters has an arc to play this season as one of the criminals freed by Wujing. While there aren’t too many specifics out there about next week’s fittingly-titled “The Freelancer, Part 2,” know that he is going to bring with him a good bit of trouble. Also, his appearance could raise some more questions all about where this Wujing story could end.

For a few more details now, check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

Where are things going over the next few weeks?

Well, we know that this is far from the only enemy from the original seasons you will be seeing in the near future. After all, in two weeks the Troll Farmer, first seen back in season 3, is going to come back for a big story of his own. More than likely there is going to be a huge break between the first and second parts of this season, but that’s not something you have to worry about that much at the moment. We’d be more concerned about a midseason hiatus in a little over a month.

For now, let’s just speculate on some good things moving forward, and hope that Ressler finally gets a good personal story of his own. The guy deserves it after everything that he has been through, whether it be losing Liz or a long battle with his sobriety. We’re glad that he does appear to be on the other side of it now.

