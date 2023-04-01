The Blacklist season 10: Will series finale air in the fall?

This weekend on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 — yet, we want to look beyond just that for a moment.

What lies ahead on the show’s series finale or, at the very least, when can you expect to see that? If you do have a lot of questions all about that, rest assured we are more than happy to dive further into it.

The first thing that we really should note here is rather simple: There are no plans for the final episode to air this spring. There is simply not enough time! Yet, NBC has also not confirmed when or even if the show is going on a midseason hiatus at some point — there are a lot of rumors that it’s going to happen in the month of May, but nothing is altogether confirmed as of right now.

Our feeling is that we’re not going to see the network air The Blacklist over the summer, mostly because there is no real need to do that. Worst-case scenario, they could save the final episodes for February 2024. Best-case scenario, they air them over the course of the fall. It is worth noting that there is a chance that a writers’ strike is going to be taking place starting in May. That could delay a lot of fall TV productions and with that, open up a spot come September or October for the James Spader drama.

The only reason why we could see the remainder of the show play out in the summer is in the event there is no writers’ strike, and also if NBC just wants to burn off the rest of the show. Since it is hardly delivering big numbers in the ratings, we cannot say that we are ruling it out entirely.

When do you think that The Blacklist series finale is going to eventually air over on NBC?

