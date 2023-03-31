The Blacklist season 10 episode 6: A Laken Perillos sneak peek

This weekend is going to bring to us The Blacklist season 10 episode 6, and it would be an understatement to say we’re excited. “Dr. Laken Perillos, Part 2” is a chance to learn a little bit more about a particularly chilling villain. Also, it’s another opportunity to see more of the fantastic Laverne Cox in the role.

What makes Perillos memorable? Well, a lot of it boils down to how much of a psychological threat she is to much of the Task Force and Reddington. Her interrogation techniques are unique and dangerous, and we don’t tend to think that she has any plans to change it up or stop what she’s shown herself capable of doing so far.

In a new sneak peek for this episode over at the show’s official Instagram, you can see more of Perillos being recruited by Wujing, who indicates to her everything she needs to know about Reddington and the Blacklist. Heck, he even offers to tell her what her number is!

Here’s the crazy thing we wonder

If Wujing has all of the numbers in addition to the names, why not go track down some of the highest-numbered people on the list? It’s true that a lot of the more notable ones are dead and there’s no way that Dembe would ever betray Reddington but still, there is the mysterious #2 entity still out there. We wondered for a while if that person is Neville Townsend, but he’s also dead as far as we are aware.

Why Wujing probably wants Perillos is simple: To get a confession about Reddington’s work with the FBI. Whether or not she’s actually able to obtain that, of course, is something we will have to wait and see on … but there’s potential for some intriguing stuff to transpire here.

