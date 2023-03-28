The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 spoilers: The Troll Farmer, Part 2

You’re going to be waiting until Sunday, April 16 to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 8, and it marks the return of the Troll Farmer!

So what makes this character fascinating? Well, this Blacklister (otherwise known as Bo Chang) actually does have a reason to want revenge on Reddington. Back at the start of season 3, James Spader’s character enlisted his help so that he and Liz could get out of Washington and go on the road. Later on, he then gave up the Troll Farmer’s location in order to buy him and Liz a little bit of time.

While there is no synopsis for episode 8 just yet, it’s fair to image that Wujing enlists Chang’s help in his effort to completely undo Reddington once and for all. Given that the Troll Farmer’s expertise is creating panic and misinformation through the internet, this actually seems like a really great opportunity to tell a story that feels pretty timely. Also, he could be a huge problem for the entire Task Force. If Wujing does find some proof that Reddington has been working with the FBI this whole time, can’t you imagine that he is going to hand that out to anyone and everyone who will listen? We tend to think so at least. This could be a way to spread some of that info around.

Remember that before this episode, you’re going to get more of the Freelancer in episode 7. There’s a lot to prepare for there. The biggest thing we want is for the story to start moving forward a little bit, especially after it seems that things have moved rather slow over the past couple of weeks in between the 200th episode and now this.

