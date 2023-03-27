The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 spoilers: Reddington’s risky plan

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 on NBC this weekend, isn’t it pretty clear what is going to happen? Okay, that may not be the case when it comes to the return of Dr. Laken Perillos, but we can go ahead and say this when it comes to Wujing and Reddington.

Let’s start here by reminding you of what happened at the conclusion of last night’s episode. After all, we saw a situation unfold there where Robert Vesco went back to Wujing and made it clear that he is now fully aligned with him. This immediately set off some alarm bells, and we wonder if it does for Chin Han’s character, as well.

After all, consider this for a moment. Wujing knows that Vesco confronted Reddington about his allegiance with the FBI … why does he think that Reddington let him go? That should be a cause for suspicion as well. Sure, there is some affection that these two have for each other, but we’ve seen him kill people that he cared about before. (Go ahead and ask Liz’s adoptive father Sam about that.)

Meanwhile, it seems pretty obvious that Vesco is merely going undercover at this point as a means of acquiring some more information on Wujing’s empire and passing it back. This could allow James Spader’s character to be one step ahead … unless Wujing is one step ahead of him.

Here is our theory for what could be coming up — Wujing at this point realizes that Robert is there to be a double agent, so he intentionally sets him up with bad information. This ends up getting Reddington’s mentor killed, and putting the Concierge of Crime in an even more desperate and frustrated position than ever before. At the very least, it will make it all the more interesting for the story moving forward if things play out that way.

