The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 spoilers: Who is in danger?

Next week on The Blacklist season 10 episode 6, prepare for things to get intense … and also a little bit psychological.

So what can we say about the story at the moment? It really comes down, first and foremost, to the return of Laverne Cox as Dr. Laken Perillos. This is someone who has a particular talent for how she gets answers out of people, and some of the things that she did in her first appearance were absolutely chilling.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

As we move forward into “Dr. Laken Perillos, Part 2,” we know that she will be out thanks largely to Wujing, but just what is she going to do? Who will she go after? For the earliest of details, go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 6 synopsis below:

04/02/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When Dr. Laken Perillos resurfaces to join Wujing’s crusade against Red, a member of The Task Force is put in danger. TV-14

So who should we be the most worried about at the moment? If we had to put one person at the top of the pyramid right now, it would be Dembe just because of everything that we have seen historically from him already. This is someone who has been in peril because of Perillos before, and it’s also been a good while since we’ve had an episode focused around this character. We could understand more about where he is at this point in his life and beyond just that, how he is handling his place in the FBI and/or what is currently happening to Reddington. We know there is still some affection that is there for him, even if the two are not working together in the way in which they did once upon a time.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 10 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







