Saturday Night Live: Jeannie Darcy gets a Netflix comedy special

We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that there was a chance we’d see a Molly Shannon character like Jeannie Darcy. Let’s just say that seeing her tonight was a nostalgic fan’s dream come true.

We know that Shannon has some other famous characters but honestly, this is one of the better ones. After all, we haven’t seen her as often over the years, and it felt perfect to throw the character into a live comedy special a la Chris Rock — who, ironically, has his own history with SNL. This was a short commercial parody for a Netflix special, one that relied on the phrase “don’t get me started; don’t even get me started.”

Could this have gone on another minute or two? Probably, and it would have been cool to see Darcy interact with someone else — yet, we think this fulfilled the exact purpose of the sketch — it left you wanting more! Also, even within the span of a few minutes, we already got the same joke a few times.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the past, Shannon admitted that Darcy was one of the characters that she pushed the hardest to get on the show — even though the whole purpose of it was mostly for the character to not be that funny:

That was the hardest sell. I put it in the read-through. It did not get on. And you never ever put something through again. It’s embarrassing and you’re just not supposed to do it. But I think I asked Mike Shoemaker, and he was like, ‘Oh, well, all right.’ It got on, but that was really hard because people were just like, ‘What is this?’ That was my reaction to having to always get laughs.

Don’t get Jeannie started; don’t even get her started.

