Saturday Night Live cold open: An Easter Last Supper with Trump

As we prepared for tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open, we were anticipating a few different things based on current events. Yet, would they do something about the Trump indictment for the second straight week? You can argue that this is certainly the easiest direction that they could go, largely because there was so much obvious material they could tap into here.

Of course, we didn’t want to make some big assumption that 100% that this is what they would want to do. Sometimes, this show does have a tendency to surprise us … right? Well, let’s just say that at first glance, we were admittedly quite surprised! With tomorrow being Easter Sunday, the show decided to do a bit about Jesus and the Last Supper — though pretty early, we knew where this was coming. All of this was a setup for James Austin Johnson to come out as Donald Trump.

We certainly think that out of all the ways that the show could look at the Trump arrest, this was at least one of the most creative … albeit also the most controversial. After all, at one point the “former President” talked about creating “Great Fridays,” how he and Jesus are the same, and how Ron DeSantis is his version of Judas. Also, he wants to find all of the eggs that are his at the Easter egg hunt.

Johnson’s impression remains pretty solid, but the thing that actually made this sketch work was the writing — which was sharp, shocking, and something that the late-night show needed if they wanted to garner attention.

Will everyone love this sketch?

Almost certainly not, but that is probably the point here. SNL got what they wanted, and we’re sure the arrest will be brought up again in Weekend Update.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including who the host is going to be for the next installment

What did you think about the cold open for this week’s Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







