Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4: Does Walter have a secret?

Now that we are moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4, it makes sense to ask a certain number of questions about Walter.

After all, what do we really know about this character as of yet? Well, we know at least a few things, but there are still some secrets buried underneath. For starters, how does Elijah Wood’s character just travel around freely as a “citizen detective,” and does he really not care about Misty’s past in the wilderness? We know how much that character in particular wants to fit in and be accepted, so it would not come as some big-time shock that there would be people out there eager to take advantage of her. That could be Walter.

Take, for example, the idea that he deliberately let her steer him along with the interrogation in episode 3, making her think she was in control. This is just a theory, but it is certainly worth thinking about.

Speaking to Vulture, Wood himself does seem to suggest that there is a lot more going on with his character — though we think a number of people would have suspected this already:

Look, I’ll say this: We’re not entirely sure of who Walter really is. Both Walter and Misty present a version of who they are to the world who is not entirely their true self or their whole self. Walter presents a version of who he is, but there are still so many things that, over the course of their journey together, start to be revealed. I don’t even know that I’ve learned everything about the character yet. We can rightfully feel a degree of un-trustiness toward him because he’s giving us enough reason to not fully believe his motivation and where he’s coming from. But there’s a version of him that is also true, which is that he’s this dude who came across a fair amount of money, so he doesn’t need to work and can just dive into his passion, which is true crime. I think there is a version of him that is that simple, but there might be something underneath all of that as well.

As with all other things within the Yellowjackets world right now, we don’t anticipate a major rush to get more details out there about 1) who Walter really is and 2) what he is up to. We think the Jackie jaw-dropper in episode 2 has allowed the producers more leeway in regards to everything else.

Where do you anticipate that things are going to be going moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 on Showtime?

What do you think that Walter is hiding? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

