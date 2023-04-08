The Way Home season 2 return date: What Hallmark knows

We realize that it may be a little bit early for the folks at Hallmark Channel to know a return date for The Way Home season 2 … but do they have a good idea?

Well, let’s just say that at this point, they may be aware of a few more things then you would necessarily think. When you are a network, you often think a good year in advance. When they decided to put the Chyler Leigh series on the air in January, they likely did that with the aspiration of putting it on there every year if possible. Even if they don’t have a specific date circled on the calendar as of yet, they probably have a rough estimate and from our vantage point, that is very much a good thing.

Now, there are still some things that could alter the network’s thinking, with the biggest being the state of production — remember that the show still has to film all of season 2 in plenty of time, and episodes then have to be put together and ready to air. They could also get some internal data that suggests that The Way Home is better suited for another spot on the schedule. These are some things that they are very much keeping stock of.

Now, in terms of the story, we do tend to think that season 2 has the potential to be bigger and even better than what we saw the first time around. After all, remember how the first season ended! We finally learned about Kat being the “white witch” in the past and now, let’s hope that there is a good bit of time we will see in that period.

Also, remember this

There are probably a few more twists coming in regards to this show! We wouldn’t assume that we know about these characters now is going to be solidified forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Way Home right now, including some other insight on the future

What do you think that Hallmark Channel knows in regards to The Way Home season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we will have other updates coming.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







