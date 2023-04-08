Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Is Kevin Costner returning?

There are so many different things we could discuss leading into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 but for the sake of this article, let’s keep things simple: Is Kevin Costner returning? This is, after all, the question that so many of us want to know. It’s also one that we wish we had the utmost clarity on.

With that being said, we do think that there is an opportunity at the very least here to read between the lines a little bit, and as a result of that, there are a few different things that we can point out within this piece.

1. Costner has never discussed openly an exit – This is important. If he really intended to walk away from the show, whether it be for scheduling reasons or otherwise, he would have said something by now. The fact that this is all ongoing suggests that there still could be an agreement made between him, producers, and the Paramount Network.

2. The PR perspective – Costner has a movie coming down the road in Horizon. The best thing that he can do to help it is continue to be John Dutton. In the social-media era it is easy for frustration to spread, and almost no one other there wants the actor to leave the show.

3. The few public quotes that we have – Whether it be representatives for the network, Kevin’s own legal team, or his co-stars, everyone has expressed some optimism that he is planning to return to the show. It is largely a matter of when he’ll come back more than if.

The main trouble spots

The first one is obviously the fact that we are in this situation in the first place, given that nobody wanted to see production delayed to the point that it has. There is also the PaleyFest debacle last weekend, where the announced cast did not show up for a wide array of reasons. None of this feels promising and yet, there’s still so much money to be made here. Ending the show at this point would be a disaster and with that, we continue to hold out hope.

