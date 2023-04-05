Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 star on uncertain filming start date

We’re waiting for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 — and yea, that’s been the case for a few months now. We think that a lot of us are used to hiatuses, given that they are a big part of what comes with watching TV.

However, it’s a little bit different when you don’t even know when the show is going back into production! We’ve heard that it’s possible it happens over the next month or so, but that isn’t remotely confirmed — also, there are some performers who don’t really know anything at all.

Take, for example, Lainey Wilson. The country singer first came on board the first part of season 5 as (fittingly) a country singer named Abby. Speaking at the CMT Awards recently per Entertainment Tonight, she indicated that there wasn’t a lot that she’d been told yet about the future:

“I haven’t got a call yet … But as far as I know they don’t even know when they’re going to be filming.”

Wilson noted that she anticipated coming back in some capacity, so she probably will get a call when the cast and crew get back together.

So, what’s the holdup?

For those who are currently unaware, things have a lot to do right now with the scheduling of Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast — there are a lot of stories that have been written about it for a while now. We do think that things will eventually work out for the rest of the season; as for beyond that, let’s just say that there is a certain degree of mystery about that still. It would be great if there was more information about it, at least, by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, we’re still crossing our fingers that the show is going to be coming back for more when we get around to later this year — though nothing has been confirmed on that at the moment and won’t be for a long time.

