Yellowstone season 5: Matthew McConaughey spin-off confirmed?

Do we now have a better sense of what Matthew McConaughey is doing within the greater world of Yellowstone at the Paramount Network? It seems to be the case, and it’s very much what we predicted way back when.

In a new feature over at The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Media Networks head Chris McCarthy seemingly noted that the famed actor is currently poised to star in an extension of sorts of the franchise, one that would proceed regarding of some of the scheduling drama going on right now with the flagship show and star Kevin Costner.

If you have been reading the site here for a good while, then you probably know already that we are likely talking about the 6666 spin-off show that has been in discussion for a good while now. This is something that a lot of people have been wanting to see and for good reason, and we know that Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly could also end up being an enormous part of it based on what we’ve seen from them in the main show.

Of course, we know that the Costner situation has put a hamper on a lot of other things within the greater Yellowstone world, but even with that we do think there is at least a tentative solution coming. All signs point towards the Paramount Network series getting to start things back up when we get around to May.

As for a possible return date, our hope is that we at least get to see something later this year. That feels, for now, like a fairly reasonable expectation, especially since there are seemingly only six episodes left. Our bigger point of concern is what happens after the end of season 5.

