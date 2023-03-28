Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Good news on filming

Are we actually getting closer to seeing news emerge when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? On the surface, it certainly feels that way — though we can hardly state that anything is 100% a sure thing at the moment. All we can do instead is really just dive deeper into where things are right now.

Based on more and more of what we’re hearing, it does look as though the cast and crew do have a reasonable idea as to when they are going back to work.

In a new feature with Wes Bentley over in Men’s Health, it is revealed that he is planning to get back to Montana in a few weeks to start work again on the second of season 5. Cole Hauser said not too long ago that things could be starting back up in May, and since we haven’t heard any bad news on the Kevin Costner front, we tend to think that he’ll be there. While things have been incredibly messy in regards to his long-term future and we are still worried about season 6, we can at least have more hope for season 5.

How does Bentley feel about Jamie?

Well, let’s just say that it takes a lot out of him, not that this is a surprise given how intense and twisted this character can be at times. Here is what he had to say to the aforementioned publication:

“I’ve done this show for five years now, and he’s taking up more space … Like, I feel him there all the time now, and I feel him making decisions sometimes. Not now, ’cause I’ve had a few months—but it takes months. I don’t work in the hiatus on this show, not because I don’t want to work; it’s because it takes a long time to shake out of him.”

Do you think that Yellowstone season 5 filming is really going to start up over the next few weeks?

Or, are you a little more wary at this point because of all of the other drama as of late? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

