Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: A new filming start date?

Do we finally have a better sense of when Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to the Paramount Network? We’ve certainly wanted more news on it for a long time. However, that doesn’t mean that anyone has been altogether eager to share it.

With that being said, let’s just say that we do have some recent news featuring star Cole Hauser that could have people a little more hopeful. While nothing may be confirmed as of yet, isn’t it nice to know when the show could be coming back for more?

Speaking (per Fox 26) while at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the actor behind Rip Wheeler indicated that the hope was to get back to work in May. If this happens, it would ironically be about a year exactly from when the fifth season originally started production — and also two months later from when episode 9 and beyond was supposed to start filming. The original plan here was for production to start up in around March, and that would allow for a return in the summer.

Even with filming starting in May, it still makes it pretty unlikely that we would get the show back on the Paramount Network until at least November, if not later. While we may not love to think about it, one of the big things to remember here is that it does take some time for these episodes to be filmed and end up fully ready to air. This is not a process that can take place overnight, even if it would be nice if that happened.

As for the reason for the delay behind the scenes, it seems to be tied to the reports around Kevin Costner’s scheduling, though the actor has denied through an attorney that some of the specifics out there are 100% accurate.

